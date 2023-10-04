Kevin Spacey Heart Attack Scare: Actor Rushed to Hospital After ‘Going Numb in One Arm’ at Film Festival
Kevin Spacey was recently rushed to the hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack during an international film festival in Uzbekistan, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come weeks after Spacey, 64, was found not guilty of sexual assault in London on July 26, the Oscar-winning actor suffered a health scare during the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival on Monday.
Spacey felt his "entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds” while touring the Afrasiyab Museum in the city of Samarkand.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital and underwent a series of tests and scans, although doctors later determined that Spacey did not suffer a heart attack.
“Mr. Spacey was taken to a medical center over health concerns,” an insider close to the House of Cards actor told The Sun. "He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart.”
Spacey appeared on stage at the film festival later that night, confirming that his health was “normal” and that he did not suffer a heart attack like he initially suspected.
"I experienced something here today that was unexpected,” the American Beauty actor told the crowd. "It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is - for all of us.”
"I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” he continued. "I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the medical center."
"I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI,” Spacey added. "Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm grateful it's not anything more serious."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spacey’s heart attack scare on Monday in Uzbekistan came weeks after he was found not guilty of sexual assault after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.
The allegations against Spacey covered a nearly ten-year period between 2004 and 2013 when the actor served as the artistic director at the Old Vic Theater in London.
Four different accusers alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted them during that time, although he was ultimately cleared of all wrongdoing – including seven counts of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity – on July 26.
Nonetheless, sources indicated that Spacey’s accusers will challenge the actor in civil court where the burden of proof is “far lower” than in criminal cases like the one he was found not guilty in over the summer.
"The frustrated accusers will be out for blood with the acquittal and are now taking the civil route, where the burden of proof is far lower than in criminal cases," one insider predicted. “His fortune is at risk."