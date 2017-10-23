Kendall Jenner Snags Charlie Sheen’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion

Kendall Jenner
has snapped up a sprawling Beverly Hills estate Charlie Sheen
once owned! Click through the photos to see what the reality star-turned-model got for her $8.55 million.
Photo credit: Trulia.com/Getty
Jenner's new home is laid out over a jaw-dropping 6,625 square feet.
The house comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms — enough for her and all her sisters!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Jenner's mansion was just built in 1991 and features plenty of terracotta-tile flooring throughout.
Jenner, who turns 22 on Nov. 3, will undoubtedly spend plenty of time lounging by her luxurious pool.
The spacious kitchen comes complete with everything an aspiring chef could hope for.
In 2012, Sheen bought the property for his ex-wife, Brooke Mueller.
Jenner recently off-loaded her starter home in Westwood and the property she purchased from actors John Krasinkski
and Emily Blunt
.
