Kendall Jenner Snags Charlie Sheen’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion

Kendall Jenner has snapped up a sprawling Beverly Hills estate Charlie Sheen once owned! Click through the photos to see what the reality star-turned-model got for her $8.55 million. has snapped up a sprawling Beverly Hills estateonce owned! Click through the photos to see what the reality star-turned-model got for her $8.55 million. Photo credit: Trulia.com/Getty

Jenner's new home is laid out over a jaw-dropping 6,625 square feet. Photo credit: Trulia.com

The house comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms — enough for her and all her sisters! Photo credit: Trulia.com

Jenner's mansion was just built in 1991 and features plenty of terracotta-tile flooring throughout. Photo credit: Trulia.com

Jenner, who turns 22 on Nov. 3, will undoubtedly spend plenty of time lounging by her luxurious pool. Photo credit: Trulia.com

The spacious kitchen comes complete with everything an aspiring chef could hope for. Photo credit: Trulia.com

In 2012, Sheen bought the property for his ex-wife, Brooke Mueller. Photo credit: Trulia.com

Jenner's new pad boasts a private screening room for when she wants to have all her friends over to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Photo credit: Trulia.com