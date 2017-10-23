Kendall Jenner Snags Charlie Sheen’s Former Beverly Hills Mansion thumbnail

Kendall Jenner has snapped up a sprawling Beverly Hills estate Charlie Sheen once owned! Click through the photos to see what the reality star-turned-model got for her $8.55 million.

Jenner's new home is laid out over a jaw-dropping 6,625 square feet.

The house comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms — enough for her and all her sisters!

The home is located in Mulholland Estates, which has been home to a number of stars, including Christina Aguilera and DJ Khaled.

Jenner's mansion was just built in 1991 and features plenty of terracotta-tile flooring throughout.

Gates protect her property from prying eyes.

Jenner, who turns 22 on Nov. 3, will undoubtedly spend plenty of time lounging by her luxurious pool.

The spacious kitchen comes complete with everything an aspiring chef could hope for.

In 2012, Sheen bought the property for his ex-wife, Brooke Mueller.

Jenner's new pad boasts a private screening room for when she wants to have all her friends over to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Jenner recently off-loaded her starter home in Westwood and the property she purchased from actors John Krasinkski and Emily Blunt.

