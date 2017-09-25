Janet Jackson Unrecognizable After Massive Plastic Surgery Makeover

Janet Jackson appears to have taken appears to have taken plastic surgery to a whole new level as the singer continues to turn heads with her freaky new face! Several of the nation’s top cosmetic surgeons reveal to RadarOnline.com exclusively that the 50-year-old singer has taken it too far! Click through seven shocking photos as the docs break down the “Unbreakable” singer’s new mug, which professionals claim was likely caused by a facelift, multiple nose jobs, cheek implants, fillers, botox and more! Photo credit: Getty Images

Dr. Matthew Schulman, “Janet’s almost certainly had nasal surgery (or a few)” since this photo was taken. “Looking at her most recent pics, it also seems like Janet has added other procedures to her list,” Dr. Schulman added. According to NYC Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, “Janet’s almost certainly had nasal surgery (or a few)” since this photo was taken. “Looking at her most recent pics, it also seems like Janet has added other procedures to her list,” Dr. Schulman added. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Her cheeks are very round, suggesting the addition of fillers. Her face skin is also very tight appearing, when compared to her neck. This mismatch suggests that she may have also undergone a facial surgery like a face lift,” said Dr. Schulman, who has not worked on Janet. “My advice to her would be to tread very carefully because she is starting to look overdone!” Photo credit: Getty Images

“This would suggest that Janet has had procedures to rejuvenate her face including, but not limited to botox, injectable fillers like Juvederm or Restylane, fat grafting, thread lifts, microneedling, laser skin resurfacing and/or a facelift,” Dr. Schaffner – who also did not treat Janet – told Radar. Photo credit: Getty Images

“She appears to have definitely had cheek implants to make them round and full. I also suspect that she's had Botox injections to her forehead, causing it to look smoother than expected in a woman her age,” Dr. Youn, who also did not work on Janet, said. Photo credit: Getty Images