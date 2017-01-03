Baby In Danger: Track Palin’s Ex Demands Full Custody Of Newborn After Drunken Brawl

Track Palin‘s baby mama says she is worried about her newborn’s safety, and RadarOnline.com has learned she wants to control when and where he can see his newborn child!

As Radar reported, Track’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Loewe, filed for custody of their newborn child, Charlie Mitchell Palin, last Wednesday.

According to newly obtained court documents, she is demanding primary physical custody of the 3-month-old child because — she claims — she is “concerned” about her “safety or the safety of her children.”

Loewe wrote in the paperwork she wanted Track’s visitation to be “COMPLETELY” at her discretion.

The filing comes nearly one year after an incident last January, when Sarah Palin‘s son was arrested over claims he assaulted Loewe during a drunken fight. He was charged with domestic violence assault, interfering with a domestic violence police call and possession of a weapon while intoxicated. Track pleaded guilty only to the third charge, and the other two were dismissed as part of a plea deal he struck in July.

At the time, the Anchorage DA, Clinton Campion, told Radar Track would enter a therapeutic program for “several months.”

The entire case was disposed in September, but Loewe writes in the new custody filing that she was the “victim” of that attack, and claims the incident could influence the custody proceedings.

Repeated calls and emails sent to Campion and Track’s attorney asking for comment were not returned.

Track is already limited to when he can see his daughter, 4-year-old Kyla Grace.

As Radar reported, after the January arrest, his ex-wife Britta Hanson got the court to limit his visitation to four days a month — with no overnight visits.

Track has not yet responded to Loewe’s filing.

Story developing.

