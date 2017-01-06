Jacksons Torn Apart! Janet Feuding With Family After Baby Boy’s Birth

Just when Janet Jackson should be basking in baby joy, RadarOnline.com has learned she’s feuding with her famous family!

“Of course they are all happy that the baby is healthy and that there were not any major complications because of her age,” a source close to the Jackson clan told Radar.

“But Katherine and Joe, who are both outspoken Jehovah’s witnesses, are really bothered by the fact that Janet named her son, Eissa, because the baby’s name is a derivative of Jesus!”

What’s more, the source claimed, “They are upset because Janet and Wissam are planning to raise their child as Muslim.

“Joe and Katherine are devoutly religious and she knows how much it hurts them that she is going to raise Eissa in a religion that is different from their own.”

As previously reported, Janet kept a very low-profile during her pregnancy, just as she kept her marriage to Wissam al-Mana under wraps.

“Janet wants to keep Eissa out of the public eye completely,” the insider said. “She and Wissam are obviously going to give their son an amazing life with all of the wealth in the world, but they do not want him to be subject to public scrutiny because of the religion that they have chosen for their son.”

