’90 Day Fiancé’s Jason Confesses Divorce Bombshell Following Domestic Battery Arrest

Jason Hitch was arrested for domestic battery when his wife Cassia Tavares called the police on him during a fight, but what caused the argument to turn violent? Jason exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com his side of the shocking blowout and if it will lead to a divorce.

“Cassia and I had a misunderstanding the other night and 911 was called,” Jason, 41, told Radar of the January 23rd incident. “I moved some furniture around and that provoked an argument.”

Although Jason wouldn’t comment on if he hit his wife, Cassia, who goes by her first name Rita in the police report, claimed her husband did make contact with her.

“Rita Hitch and her husband, Jason Hitch, began arguing over marital issues while lying in bed,” the police report exclusively obtained from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office read. “Jason then grabbed Rita by her left arm, leaving a mark and then pushed Rita off of the bed causing her to fall to the floor.”

Although there is currently a no-contact order, Jason is speaking to his wife through a third party. Despite their altercation, Hitch insisted they are not divorcing.

“We’re confident the charges are going to be dropped,” he said. “We will proceed with the therapist and continue to work with a therapist. A divorce would be stupid. We still want to work on our relationship.”

Jason explained how Cassia has even defended her husband to authorities in an effort to get the charges and no-contact order dropped.

As Radar readers know, Jason told Radar in December how she moved out of their home because of their communication and spending issues. Before the incident, they had been working through their problems and seeing a therapist once a week.

“We have been talking before the incident, I do take her to class,” he said. “She’s been in and out since Christmas. Last weekend, she stayed the weekend with me. That’s when we had the argument.”

Jason is scheduled to appear in court February 15, but he isn’t worried.

He said, “If I do have a court date I will be found not guilty!”

