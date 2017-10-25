Yankees Joe Girardi Asked To ‘Step Down’ As Four-Year, $16 Million Deal Comes To End

The dynasty is over.

Famous New York Yankees skipper Joe Girardi has been asked to step down as manager — as his four-year, $16 million contract comes to an end October 31, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

A source close to the playing group revealed Girardi, 53, summoned the team together and told them he was being forced out.

PHOTOS: Suspended! Embattled Billy Bush Looks Miserable As ‘TODAY’ Axes Him

Girardi’s future with the Yankees came into question after the manager was spotted at the stadium on Tuesday for only an hour before quickly whisking away without addressing the media swarmed outside the field.

This comes on the heels of the Yankees’ 4-0 heartbreaking loss on Saturday to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

While the Yankees had expressed their interest in bringing Girardi back, earlier in the postseason he insisted that when his contract ended he would gather his family and ask his two daughters, son, and wife to vote if they wanted him to continue as the Yankees’ manager or step aside after his 10 seasons-long run.

“I love what I do. I’ve always said, the first thing that I do is I always talk to my family first,” Girardi said. “They come first. Because I think when you have a job, I mean, your family has to buy in, too. It’s not just what you want out of life. It’s everyone buying in. So I’ll sit down, talk to my wife and my kids and see where they’re at and what they’re thinking. And then we’ll see what the Yankees are thinking.

PHOTOS: Hulk Hogan Spotted For The First Time Since Racism Scandal — At The Gym After Being Fired By WWE!

“That’s not my concern right now. I’ve had ten great years here. I feel extremely blessed. God has been good to me. And we’ll see what the future holds.”

Owner Hal Steinbrenner remained mum about the future of Girardi just less than 48 hours after their loss against the Texas team, according to a report from the New York Post.

“I really want to get into everyone’s performance over the last two, three, four years. The same process I always undertake at the end of the year. I am not going to get caught up in the moment. We are all proud, but we have to look at the overall pieces, not just one, two, three weeks. We are all very proud. It was a group effort. There were a lot of good things.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.