Watch Elizabeth Warren Confronted On Camera About Being In The One Percent

Senator Elizabeth Warren tried to fight off charges she’s a hypocrite in a new video.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner, the host of “The Kuhner Report” on WRKO AM-680 in Boston, confronted Warren in the studio about being part of the one percent even though she rails against the fat cats.

And as the video shows, the Massachusetts senator, who’s been talked up as a potential Democrat candidate for President for 2020, frantically tried to prove she’s not a one-percenter.

PHOTOS: Revenge! Donald Trump Fighting Back Against Hillary Clinton’s Smear Campaign

Warren, who was at the WRKO studio in Boston for an interview, met Kuhner in the hallway and he asked her why she’s built her career on criticizing the one percent when she herself is a member of that class.

Kuhner pointed out, among other things, “You bought a two million dollar mansion…[you] live like the one percent.”

Warren battled back, talking about growing up poor with her father working as a janitor and saying her mom “worked a minimum wage job at Sears.”

PHOTOS: Top 10 Moments From The Republican Convention’s Wild Second Night

The senator eventually went to college, saying, “I had opportunities because America invested in kids like me,” adding that those same opportunities are often no longer available to many people.

Watch Sen. Warren squirm Posted by WRKO on Monday, September 18, 2017

Still, Kuhner pressed the senator over her constant stump speeches railing against the one percent.

“You’re part of the One Percent and you rail against the One Percent, you don’t see the hypocrisy there?” Kuhner asked.

On his web site account of the run-in, Kuhner said he refers to Warren often as “Chief Spreading Bull,” in a reference to Warren allegedly having lied about being part Native American to get a leg up in her academic career (she was a teacher before running for the Senate).

PHOTOS: Furious Hillary Clinton Catches Husband Bill Eyeballing Donald Trump’s Daughter Ivanka

In one of his zingers, President Donald Trump also mocked Warren, calling her “Fauxcahontas.”

Romantic scandal has also marred Warren’s squeaky clean image, as Radar has reported.

Kuhner said he wanted to ask Warren the question no one has dared to ask! He got an earful as a Warren aide tried to shut the interview down.

PHOTOS: Melania Trump Channels Jackie O. For White House Meeting With The Obamas

“She was embarrassed by the issue—and it showed. Ultimately, her answer boiled down to this: She was given ‘equality of opportunity’ through Big Government programs, and she wants the same for all Americans. Then, she simply ran off,” Kuhner noted.

“She is a liar and a hypocrite. No amount of dissembling can change this. Warren’s left-wing progressivism is marked by class warfare, soak-the-rich redistribution of wealth and hatred for the so-called ‘one-percent,’ ” Kuhner wrote.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.