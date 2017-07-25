‘Teen Mom’ Escort: Jordan Cashmyer’s Family Says Reality TV Was ‘Negative Experience’

Troubled former MTV star Jordan Cashmyer found fame on 16 & Pregnant, just like future Teen Mom stars like Farrah Abraham and Chelsea Houska.

But while the other women went on to make major money, start businesses and find love, Cashmyer, now 22, succumbed to heroin addiction and escorting, her family exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

And now, one close family member claimed that the trouble started soon after her 2014 reality debut, and slams the entire TV experience.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Hooker Scandal! Family Claims MTV Star Is Escorting & Hooked On Heroin

“There was no drug use while she was pregnant, but she went off the deep end six or seven weeks after the baby was born,” the insider said.

Overall, filming the MTV hit show “was a negative experience for her,” the family member added.

In addition, the insider called out fakery. Though Cashmyer appeared homeless on the show, her family insisted that was never actually the case.

PHOTOS: Betrayal! Nude Photos! Arrests & More: Teen Moms’ 20 Most Shocking Scandals

As Radar exclusively reported, the mom of Genevieve, 3, is featured on an escorting website under the name Raquelle.

“She has overdosed multiple times, and went to rehab three or four times,” a source told Radar.

The mother of her baby daddy Derek Taylor currently has custody of Cashmyer’s daughter.

Tragically, Cashmyer admitted she suffered from depression and even attempted suicide soon after Genevieve’s birth in 2014.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.