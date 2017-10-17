Carrie Bradshaw To Kill Off Samantha For ‘Sex & The City’ Reboot?

Is Sex And The City about to kill off Samantha?

Ever since news broke of Kim Cattrall’s refusal to return for a third film, it seems Sarah-Jessica Parker has taken matters into her own hands. A source told Straight Shuter, “Sarah and Kim have never really gotten along in real life and Sarah blames Kim for the latest stoppage of their film.”

Parker, 52, has since decided that it may be best to go ahead with the third film – only without Cattrall, 61.

Sarah decided that the only way to move forward was to kill Samantha’s character!” added the source.

As SATC fans know, Cattrall’s character has had a few health issues in the past, and has been known to be older than the other gals, so writing her death into the plot wouldn’t be so difficult!

As RadarOnline.com reported, rumors recently spread that Cattrall had killed the project due to her diva-like demands. In a recent interview, however, the actress claimed she did no such thing!

“The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no,” she assured. “I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Cattrall then took the opportunity to bash her former co-star Parker for saying she was “disappointed” in her decision.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer,” concluded Cattrall. “I really think she could have been nicer.”

Do you think Parker would really kill of Cattrall’s character after their latest spat? Sound off in the comments below.

Straight Shuter’s Rob Shuter has all the latest gossip.

