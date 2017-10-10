Scheana’s Heartbreak! Marie ‘Lonely’ After Divorcing ‘Best Friend’ Mike Shay

Scheana Marie‘s relationship with Robert Parks Valletta is crumbling and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that she’s starting to regret her decision to divorce Mike Shay!

“Scheana is lonely from her divorce,” an insider told Radar.

“She loves her new boyfriend, but Rob is very independent and has a full-time job and doesn’t always have time for her,” the insider explained.

PHOTOS: Love Or Loathe Him? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ James Most Explosive Moments — From Sex, To Lies & (Of Course) Booze

“Shay was her best friend,” the insider said. “She misses being married and the companionship.”

Radar exclusively reported that high school sweethearts Marie, 32, and Shay, 30, tied the knot in 2014 but separated just two years later.

The reality star rekindled her relationship with Valletta, 36, shortly after the split — and she started pushing for an engagement just months into their romance.

PHOTOS: Shocking Affairs, Hookups & Sex Scenes! Scheana Shay’s Top 10 Secrets & Scandals

But, Valletta “wanted to break up” with her instead of proposing, as insiders told Radar he thinks she’s “too demanding.”

He also refused to film for Vanderpump Rules, and told Marie that he was too busy with his own projects. Now, Shay is in talks to return to the show and film with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.