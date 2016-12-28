Royally Snubbed! Harry Refuses To Meet Meghan Markle’s Family

RadarOnline.com has learned there’s already trouble in paradise in the blossoming relationship between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to an insider, the Suits actress is “fuming” as Prince Harry continues to dodge her invitations to meet her family.

PHOTOS: The Royal Family Revealed: Secrets William, Kate & Harry Don’t Want You To Know

“Meghan’s had to go through the whole ridiculously pompous rigmarole of being introduced to Harry’s family,” the insider told Radar, pointing out that “the etiquette list just for five minutes in front of the Queen took her a few days of memorizing.”

“The least he can do is come for lunch at her mom’s place, or even down to Mexico to see her dad,” blasted the source.

PHOTOS: Royal Weddings Through the Years

As Radar reported, Harry, 32, and 35-year-old Markle were photographed together for the first time while out on an official date to the theater in London recently.

Despite their connection, “Harry keeps dodging the subject of meeting Meghan’s loved ones,” said the insider.

PHOTOS: The Sexiest Young Royals

“Before he began his Barbados trip would have been the perfect opportunity, but his staff conveniently kept adding to his to-do list in London so he supposedly never had the chance.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.