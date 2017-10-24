Actress Alleges President George Bush Sr. ‘Sexually Assaulted Me’

An actress claimed in a bombshell accusation she posted on Instagram that President George H.W. Bush “sexually assaulted” and “touched” her from behind while in his wheelchair.

Heather Lind, who starred in AMC’s series Turn: Washington’s Spies, made the shocking allegations on Tuesday, after Bush and four ex-presidents were photographed with each other while fundraising for hurricane relief.

“I was disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organizing aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.”

PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

Lind accused the wheelchair bound 93-year-old of inappropriately grabbing her.

“He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘Not again’.”

Lind claimed she was warned after the picture was taken.

“His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President.”

“It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy. He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me. What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really,” Lind continued.

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

“I can enact positive change. I can actually help people. I can be a symbol of my democracy. I can refuse to call him President, and call out other abuses of power when I see them. I can vote for a President, in part, by the nature of his or her character, knowing that his or her political decisions must necessarily stem from that character.”

The actress added: “My fellow cast-mates and producers helped me that day and continue to support me. I am grateful for the bravery of other women who have spoken up and written about their experiences. And I thank President Barack Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, but I do not respect him. #metoo.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lind and Bush for comment.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.