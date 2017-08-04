O.J.’s Infamous Infamous Getaway Bronco To Be Pawned On Reality TV

It’s happening! The infamous White Ford Bronco OJ Simpson was riding during the ‘slow speed’ chase 23 years ago is getting another TV debut.

Simpson’s former sports agent, Mike Gilbert and the cars current owner has made plans on selling the car on the hit series ‘Pawn Stars,’ Radaronline.com has learned.

“Not many people realize it’s for sale … and I just thought it was a really cool thing to put on the show,” says the show’s personality Rick Harrison, who co-owns World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

“I never glorify gangsters or murderers on the show … and I think OJ is a douchebag … who did some really bad things. I’m a dad with six kids and I’m trying to teach each of them a little bit of morality.”

“But I felt it would be good for the show and I figured I’d give it a shot,” he said.

The timing seems to be intentional as Simpson is set for parole in October after serving 9 years in prison for armed robbery in 2007.

“I’ve been offered some OJ stuff over the years and I always tell people to go someplace else,” Harrison says. “I hate stuff like that in my store. This is one of the most conflicted episodes we’ve done.”

Gilbert reportedly purchased the 1993 car for $70,000. In 2003, it was temporarily put on display for a year at the Las Vegas casino.

On June 14,1994 — at the time the chase took place — Simpson was in the passenger seat while long-time friend AC Cowlings was driving. The chase happened five days following the murders of Ron Goldman and Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole.

The episode, “If the Pawn Don’t Fit,” is set to air on August 14 at 10 p.m. on The History Channel.

