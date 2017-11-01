Iced Out! Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Fight Over Their Frozen Faces

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are bickering over Botox! RadarOnline.com has learned the country crooner has ended his love affair with cosmetic procedures — and he wants his actress wife to follow suit.

“Keith’s got a break in his schedule; he’s off now for the rest of the year, except for one gig in mid November,” an insider told Radar. “He wants to take a break pumping his face full of fillers.”

The reason for his about-face change of opinion?

“He says it’s not healthy and won’t get them unless he’s in front of the cameras,” said the source.

Urban now hopes to be a role model for Kidman, though she won’t hear of it!

“He wants Nicole to ease up, too, but she’s horrified by the suggestion,” said the insider. “She loves their couple’s trips to the dermatologist — ‘dermo dates’, as she calls them.”

Too bad Urban has thrown a major wrinkle into the beauty-bonding sessions the two 50-year-old stars once celebrated together.

Said the insider, “Keith’s tired of being dragged along and wants to look natural again.”

