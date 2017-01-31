Nick Gordon Posts Bobbi Kristina Tribute On Two-Year Hospitalization Anniversary

Nick Gordon made a big stink on Twitter Monday night, remembering late girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown on the two-year anniversary of her infamous hospitalization.

As Radar readers know, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub of her home in January 2015, under eerily similar circumstances to her mother, Whitney Houston. She died that July after remaining in a coma for six months.

“You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep,” Gordon wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing. “I love & miss you RIH my angel.”

You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love&missyou RIH my angel. pic.twitter.com/nshVPsqCbd — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 30, 2017

Later, he reminded followers: “True love never dies.”

It didn’t take long for fans to criticize his behavior, however. “Ummmmmm……didn’t you contribute to her death??” one Twitter user commented while another added, “I guess you do think about Bobbi day and night, since you killed her.”

In response, Gordon simply told users to unfollow him if “you don’t like it.”

True love never dies. pic.twitter.com/sLaF5jRjBy — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 31, 2017

Gordon was found legally liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death last fall, though her famed father Bobby Brown has not given up hope on filing criminal charges against him as well.

As Radar reported, the judge in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Brown’s estate issued a summary judgment in their favor on September 16.

As part of the ruling, Gordon will have to pay the estate’s attorneys fees, and a jury trial will be scheduled to determine how much he will have to pay in damages. Brown’s estate had asked for upwards of $50 million.

Gordon continues to deny any involvement in Bobbi Kristina’s death.

“Nick’s really depressed right now,” Logan Harris, who claims to be Gordon’s cousin, told Radar exclusively. “He wants to get a job to be financially stable but anything he makes will all go to the lawsuit.”

