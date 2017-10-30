Nick Carter Sexual Assault Accuser’s Testimony Exposed

A fan’s dream weekend with Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter turned into a nightmare after she claimed he sexually assaulted her. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the woman’s disturbing testimony from the alleged 2008 incident.

In a bombshell case file obtained from the Key West Police Department, the woman gave a detailed account of the alleged incident to an investigator.

The woman, then 20, claimed her cousin was an acquaintance of Carter, 37. Carter allegedly offered to fly them to Key West, Florida from Saturday, March 26, 2006 to Monday, March 28, 2008.

The woman explained that a friend of Carter’s picked them up at the airport. After they dropped their luggage off at the friend’s home, they met Carter and his friend Rob Kalouch at a Denny’s restaurant.

She claimed Carter, “started talking to us about how sometimes he may send girls down, that it’s not the right girls, and that they’re scared that’s how it’s gonna be for us. Like, we were gonna be ugly and fat and stuff. But when we came they said that they knew that it was us and were happy.”

The two women then accompanied the men and a real estate agent to look at houses for Carter before going out to dinner.

“Rob, Nick’s friend, he would keep putting his arm around me or something like that,” she said. “I just wanted to be nice and I didn’t want to, like, put him off or anything like that. But I would, like, try to move.”

When the woman told the men that she had a boyfriend back home in Wisconsin they “seemed upset.”

When they returned to Carter’s friend’s house, the woman claimed Kalouch brought her into the bathroom.

“He pulled me into the bathroom and Nick came in,” she explained. “They were trying to take my top off. I had a tube top on. Um, and they did get it off, and they were touching my chest. And so I was just trying to get my clothes back. I did get them back and I put them back on.”

When Carter left, Kalouch “put” her on the floor on her knees.

“He didn’t, like, throw me on the floor or anything, but he put me on the floor and he said, ‘We have to do this.’ And he already had his – his d**k – his d**k out.”

The woman explained that she performed oral sex for “maybe a minute.”

“I started crying,” she said. “Then Nick came him. And he had his d**k out already, too, and they put my – they moved my head to Nick’s d**k and then Nick asked why I was crying. He yelled at Rob and said that, ‘You always do this. You always make the girls cry.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t do that.'”

The woman said she didn’t fight back because she “wasn’t sure what they were capable of.”

“I didn’t know if they would hurt me or worse things could happen that were worse,” she said.

She explained how Carter then tried “comforting” her and started kissing her on the lips. When Carter left the bathroom, Kalouch then started kissing her and put her hand on his penis.

“He started moving it and said, ‘We just have to do this, just for a little bit,'” she said. “I kind of pushed away, was kicking and struggling and he just – he walked away.”

When the men left the home, the woman contacted her boyfriend and friend for help. Unfortunately, she did not know the address of the home. When they returned, the victim pretended to be asleep on a couch.

“Rob came and he had his, you know his d**k out and he was trying to unbutton my pants and I would – you know, that’s when I just pushed him away,” she alleged. “I said, ‘I’m tired. I can’t do this.’ I was like, ‘Just leave me alone.'”

When the detective asked if Kalouch made her put her mouth on his penis even though she didn’t want him to, she said, “Yes.”

When the detective asked if Carter made her put her mouth on his penis “against her will,” she said, “Um yes.”

The detective clarified, “The thing with Nick, though is, Nick came in after Rob had already made you do it, and then Nick thought he’d try it. But then when he saw you crying, then he – he pulled it out, so to speak, correct?”

She responded, “Yes.”

The woman returned home on March 27. She then went to the hospital, where a sexual assault examination kit was completed. She reported the incident to the West Allis Police Department.

Carter and Kalouch refused to speak with investigators regarding the incident.

No charges were brought against either Carter or Kalouch, and the case was closed in June 2006.

“The case has been thoroughly investigated, but because of your desire not to pursue or file charges, or due to other arrangements made with the suspect, no further action will be taken by us at this time,” a detective from the Key West Police Department wrote.

A rep for Carter told Radar in a statement: “The fact is that there was insufficient evidence to charge my client (or the friend for that matter), and therefore no charges were ever pursued by the District Attorney. Nick had no physical contact whatsoever with the woman, and definitely did not “force her to perform oral sex on him” or “insert his fingers in her vagina.” The woman fabricated the claims against Nick for one simple reason – she was hoping to extort money from him.”

Stay with Radar for more updates on the alleged sexual assault.

