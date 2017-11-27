Meghan King Edmonds: Pregnant With Second Child After Brutal IVF Battle!

Real housewives Of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds is pregnant with her second child! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the reality star shared a statement regarding her baby news this Monday, saying it’s been extremely hard to keep it a secret, but she‘s happy to finally admit she’s 10 months pregnant!

Aspen is going to be a big sister!” wrote Edmonds. “Tonight on the RHOC reunion you’ll see that I’m only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now ten weeks pregnant (and I’m feeling every bit of it)! Because you won’t see any of our current journey on RHOC, I’ll share our beautiful journey with you here!”

The bombshell added that when her and Jimmy‘s daughter Aspen was only a few months old, they decided they wanted her to “share in the joy of waking up to a sibling every day of her life.” Edmonds added that her “half-siblings are completely enamored by Aspen and they LOVED the idea of expanding our family even more.”

The 33-year-old continued explaining her process to fans via her blog, admitting that they began the IVF process over the summer. “We started from scratch because we really wanted to have a boy (Jimmy has a total of five girls and one boy) and we only had two frozen female embryos. This was a difficult decision for us. Jimmy was adamant he didn’t care about the sex of the baby, he just didn’t want me to have to again endure the emotional rollercoaster that comes with IVF. (If we had decided to transfer one of the female embryos my drug regimen would’ve been much less involved than full blown IVF.) But I insisted: I was more comfortable with going through IVF again since I knew what to expect. So we moved forward with IVF.”

Aspen has BIG NEWS! Find out on my blog! (Link in bio!) #exclusive #ontheblog A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Edmonds than said that thanks to her support group – consisting of her husband, her daughter and her puppy – she was able to handle the troubles that come with IVF much better. She reminded fans that during her first round of the treatment, she entered the worst depression of her life, but this time it was very different.

“We began the IVF process after baseball season ended so Jimmy could be ever present,” said the RHOC star. “I felt like I handled this IVF much more in stride. I’m not sure if it’s because I knew what to expect or if maybe my body was used to the hormones, but it was easier. I was also armed with the emotional mindset to be so much healthier this time around whereas last time I was surrounded by the stress of filming RHOC… I ate super healthy, cut out most alcohol (next to impossible to do while filming), attended regular acupuncture sessions, and took daily walks. I also prayed, meditated, and read a lot.”

She added that she even changed her TV habits and only watched things that were soothing.

Edmonds went on to explain the entire process of IVF, adding that ten out of her four embryos were “chromosomally normal” and there were three boys and one girl.

“Fast forward to today and I am pregnant! I’m not feeling the greatest but we know that it will all be worth it in the end. Aspen will make a fabulous big sister at only a year-and-a-half old in June 2018! Oh, what about the biggest question: Boy or girl? Think blue this time around!” concluded a happy Meghan King Edmonds.

