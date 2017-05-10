Still Sexting! ‘Little Women’ Star Briana’s Ex-BFF Exposes Matt’s Shocking Behavior

Little Women: LA star Briana Renee’s husband Matt Grundhoffer claims to be a changed man after his pregnant wife caught him sending dirty texts and photos to other women last year.

But he’s still up to no good, Renee’s former best friend Lisa Cabulagan told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.

As Little Women fans know, the Lifetime reality star, 36, kicked her onetime closest confidante to the curb when the concerned pal told her that Grundhoffer, 40, had acted inappropriately in recent months.

Now, months after filming, Renee and Cabulagan are still on the outs, the Little Women guest star said.

“It’s very painful,” she admitted. “The situation hurt me deeply. I knew I was going to be the bad person, that she was going to push me away.”

After Renee and Grundhoffer’s many nasty fights, the troubled father of two would call, text or Facebook message his wife’s best friend to confide in her about their troubles.

Cabulagan suspected that Grundhoffer, who was arrested for driving under influence in 2012, was intoxicated during his late night messages.

“Sometimes it didn’t make any sense,” she remembered. “He said, ‘I had a dream about you.’ He said he wanted a woman, not a little girl.”

The concerned pal put an end to the bizarre chats when the couple called her together on the phone — and Renee began making shocking allegations about her wayward husband and her best friend.

“She accused me of having feelings for Matt. She said, ‘Are you f**king her, too?’” Cabulagan recalled. “I was like, woah. Never did I want anything to do with him. I have my own boyfriend. I don’t need any of this!”

Months later, the California-based businesswoman said she has no contact with Renee, but still wishes her well.

“I loved her like a sister,” she insisted. “I will be there for her if she truly needs me. I’ll be there for her kids.”

“This was hurtful and very hard. I wish it didn’t happen. I want what’s best for her.”

