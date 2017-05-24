‘Little People’ Tragedy! Roloff Family Suffers Devastating Loss: ‘He’s Dying’

Zach and Tori Roloff’s baby joy has been interrupted with tragedy.

On last night’s episode of Little People, Big World, the parents-to-be learned their beloved dog, Sully, was suffering from liver cancer.

“He’s dying,” Zach told his mother Amy the horrible news. “He’s not going to make it.”

Just weeks later, Sully passed away at the family’s home on the farm.

Zach, 26, and pregnant Tori solemnly buried their “silly,” “loving” St. Bernard near a mound on their property, where past pets had also been laid to rest in years prior.

Tori sobbed as farmhands buried the makeshift coffin.

“He was my best friend,” she cried to the cameras. “I just wish I had that back.”

Zach expressed his concern about his expectant wife’s health amid her sleepless nights.

“She can’t let the stress overrun her body,” he said, while admitting his own grief.

“We were supposed to make a family together. Tons of dreams and visions were crushed.”

In other tough news for the couple, Zach told Amy, 52, that they had learned their unborn baby could be a Little Person like his father. (Zach has said he would be happy with either a little or average-sized child, but he wouldn’t want his son to be bullied as he once was in school.)

“It’s tough,” Zach recalled of his childhood to his mom. “You can’t keep up. You can’t out-climb the other boys on the trees, you can’t outrun the other boys…Remember when I would come crying to you?”

The couple welcomed son Jackson on May 12, but have not announced whether or not the infant is a Little Person.

Meanwhile, amazing cook Amy and best friend Lisa planned to open their own restaurant.

“Now that I’m divorced, I need to go out on my own and be financially self-sufficient,” she said. (Amy and ex Matt, 55, finalized their divorce in 2016 after separating two years prior, but still work together on the family farm. Matt is currently dating assistant Caryn Chandler, 49, while Amy is getting serious with real estate broker boyfriend Chris Marek, 54.)

The best friends seemed frustrated when a consultant warned them of the financial risks, but Amy seemed determined to make it in the industry.

