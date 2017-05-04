Jacob Roloff Slams Family’s Reality Show As ‘Fake,’ ‘Staged’ & ‘Harmful’

Jacob Roloff has made peace with his family after years of feuding, but the headstrong son refuses to stop speaking out about the clan’s “harmful” and “fake” reality series, Little People, Big World.

In a post on his new blog with girlfriend Izzy, Rock & Roloff, the retired TV star, 20, slammed the TLC show for bringing his beloved mother Amy to tears while she filmed a “staged” scene with estranged husband Matt about their painful separation.

“In the scene they were supposed to be discussing some serious matter…I remember though that the scene they were doing was inherently staged and fake. Whatever discussion they were acting out had already happened in real life, so this was at best a rehashing,” Jacob recalled. “When they came out though, I saw tears in my mom’s eyes and I suddenly realized that this staged ‘joke,’ ‘fake’ thing was effecting real life in a profound way.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Roloff black sheep has claimed the show was guilty of portraying his complex family members as mere “characters.”

Earlier in the new post, he called the “characterizations” on the series as “not only incomplete or untruthful” but “harmful.”

Despite the harsh criticism of LPBW, Jacob insisted he has moved on from the resentment he once held toward his loved ones for forcing him on the show at just 6 years old.

“I’ve come to let go of all bitterness in recent years towards both my parents and the production company,” he revealed.

Far from his now-divorced parents’ Oregon farm, Jacob, Izzy and their two dogs now live a quiet life off-camera in Mill Valley, California.

Meanwhile, the rest of his family is in crisis after Matt moved on from his marriage to Amy with his longtime assistant, Caryn Chandler. (Amy and Caryn were friends before the divorce.)

On the season premiere of the show, Amy was forced to see Caryn in person at her pregnant daughter-in-law Tori’s gender reveal party.

