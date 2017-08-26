Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Boyfriend Tyga Parties With ‘Human Ken Doll’

Tyga struck up a friendship with “Human Ken Doll” Rodrigo Alves on Friday night in Marbella, Spain.

The freakish personality famed for his multiple plastic surgeries posted a photo on Instagram with Tyga, 27, the former boyfriend of Kylie Jenner.

Alves also boasted about the club encounter on Twitter.

The TV star who never stops medically changing his looks has often mingled with celebrities at some of the world’s most exclusive nightclubs. He took the time to bond with Tyga after the singer performed at TEATRO nightclub in Spain.

Tyga, it seems, is comfortable with those who go too far with plastic surgery! As Radar has reported, his ex Kylie has been accused of getting her face pumped up.

Kylie has said admitted about putting fillers in her lips, “I definitely made them too big.”

As Radar has reported, doctors who haven’t treated Kylie have warned her to stop her plastic surgery now before it’s too late.

Kylie split from bad boy rapper Tyga earlier this year.

But now, Tyga’s had another brush with plastic surgery — as he joked around with Alves.

Alves, 34, flashed his new teeth, which are part of his latest overhaul that has cost him almost $600,000.

The fan of going under the knife learned earlier this year on E!’s show Botched that he could lose his nose after having so many surgeries on it, as People noted.

But on Friday night, the “Human Ken Doll” basked in his unlikely celebrity.

He also partied with Natalie Richardson, who is rumored to have dated Leonardo DiCaprio and Calum Best.

Alves and Richardson will star on the reality show Life on Marbes, which follows the folks who party in Marbella.

Among other things, Alves has flaunted his fake abs in Spain, as the Daily Mail reported.

