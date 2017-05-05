Blindsided: Kelly Ripa Betrayed By ABC — AGAIN! Network Wants Ryan For ‘Idol’ Reboot

Kelly Ripa just discovered that the real reason she’ll be sitting next to Ryan Seacrest on Live! doesn’t just have to do with the success of her show: An insider told RadarOnline.com that ABC locked in her new co-host because they are plotting to bring American Idol to the network!

“It’s like Kelly has been betrayed all over again. Ryan wasn’t her first choice, but she was convinced by the network that he would bring in a list guests and ratings,” a source told Radar exclusively. “Now she has found out that it is all about Idol and not really just about her!”

“Live! makes ABC a lot of money but it’s nothing compared to money that can be make in prime time,” the insider continued.

Now, “She seems livid. Ryan knew all along what was going on, but once again, everyone kept her in the dark.”

As Radar readers know, this isn’t the first time Ripa has had the wool pulled over her eyes.

The host claimed she was completely blindsided by show executives when Michael Strahan announced his plans to leave the show for GMA last summer.

She’s been hosting Live! solo for some time, with several co-host candidates appearing on the show, including Jerry O’Connell and Fred Savage.

Other repeat guest hosts have included Jimmy Kimmel, Bravo host Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

As Radar has reported, former NBC star Tamron Hall was also urged to join Ripa as her Live! co-host. Sources said Hall ceremoniously left the Today show after being iced out by “more valuable” Megyn Kelly.

