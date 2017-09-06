Kate Chastain Tells All On Ex-Girlfriend Amid Nasty Domestic Violence Case

Kate Chastain is back on Below Deck, and her drama returned with her!

The Chief Stewardess, 34, tried to get to know her new crew (consisting of Brianna Adekye and Jennifer Howell) on the latest episode, and opened up about her personal life.

She asked Adekye if she was dating anyone, and the new stewardess asked the same question in return.

“My last relationship was brief,” she said as the show flash-backed to scenes pf her and Rocio Hernandez together from season four.

“I don’t trust my judgment,” she said in a confessional. “If I’m attracted to someone, it’s probably bad news.”

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Chastain was arrested in her own home last June following an incident with Hernandez.The incident was caught on officers’ body cameras. She was later charged with battery by strangulation, domestic violence in Melbourne, Fla.

She was set to go to trial in the matter, and her charges were lowered to a misdemeanor level earlier this year.

Her former co-star Kyle Dixon told Radar that Hernandez was a “nice girl” and he never saw their relationship turning so sour.

Meanwhile, returning deckhand Nico Scholly struck up a relationship with Chicago native Melissa after the last season wrapped — and presumably before his brother Tristen died in November. He he broke down over the death during the same episode.

