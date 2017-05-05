Janet Jackson Custody Battle Explodes! Why Her Son’s Caught In The Middle

Janet Jackson could be gearing up for the biggest battle of her life, RadarOnline.com has learned – a custody war with her ex-husband.

“Janet’s ex, Wissam Al Mana, isn’t going to go away without a fight,” an insider told Radar exclusively.

“He is rich and powerful and understands the media as well as she does. If it’s a public battle that she wants, she needs to be careful.”

Recently the billionaire businessman was spotted holding his son, Eissa, in a London park, leading media insiders to speculate that he might have staged the paparazzi pictures.

“The photographs looked staged to me,” one expert told Radar. “They are just too perfect. He is very private and if he is leaking images of himself looking like the perfect dad it is for a reason – a custody battle is about to begin.

“It is no coincidence that Janet just released a picture of her and the baby – looking like the perfect mommy.”

Story developing.

