Destroyed By Vanity! ‘Cosmetic Overkill’ Leaves Jane Fonda Looking ‘Terrible’ After 4 Facelifts

She was never a plain Jane, but now Jane Fonda has destroyed her face with cosmetic overkill!

That’s the damning declaration of a top plastic surgeon who examined photos of the 79-year-old two-time Oscar winner.

“For years she did a great job preserving her beauty with tasteful touchups,” said Dr. Lyle Back, who has not treated Jane. “But she’s gone way overboard recently !”

Dr. Back believes the On Golden Pond star has had at least “three or four” facelifts judging by the tell-tale flap where her skin meets her ear.

PHOTOS: Real Housewives’ Plastic Surgery Secrets REVEALED! 18 Stars Who’ve Gone Under The Knife –– From Botox To Boob Jobs & More!

“But she’s really gone crazy with the fillers in her cheeks,” he said. “They’re gigantic, and completely out of proportion with the rest of her face!”

Dr. Back believes Jane’s cheeks are filled to capacity, and as a result, the lower part falls unnaturally below the corners of her mouth, creating a “marionette look.”

“This is a disturbing trend in Hollywood,” he said. “It used to be big breasts. Now everybody has inflatable cheeks — and they look awful!”

PHOTOS: Staying Strong! Yolanda Foster’s Battle Against Lyme Disease — The Real Housewives Star’s Fight Explained In 12 Clicks

According to Dr. Back, the Monster-in-Law star also has too much plumper in her lips, while the lines above her kisser are ignored.

“Her surgeon is paying too much attention to one area, and the rest of her face looks terrible as a result,” Dr. Back said.

“He’s doing a Hollywood legend a huge disservice.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.