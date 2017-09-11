Jamie Otis Reveals ‘Excruciating’ Pain After Delivering Daughter

Jamie Otis welcomed her rainbow baby Henley Grace with husband Doug Hehner after suffering a devastating miscarriage. Despite how hard motherhood may be, the Married at First Sight star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how rewarding even the most difficult experiences have been.

“Becoming a mommy has been absolutely amazing – even with all the poop explosions and sleepless nights,” Otis, 31, told Radar. “The most difficult part is definitely breast feeding. But this is also the most rewarding part, too.”

Otis admitted that breastfeeding has left her with “excruciating” pain.

“My nipples are cracked and bleeding,” she explained. “They literally feel like they’re on fire. When she latches there’s a sharp shooting pain that jolts my body for the first minute or so.”

The experience is not only painful for Otis, but also “emotionally draining.”

“I’m always wondering if she had enough to eat, I wonder if my breast milk is the reason she is gassy or fussy,” she said. “But breastfeeding is equally as rewarding. It feels so good to know I’m doing everything I can to provide for my baby. It is rewarding to know I’ve made it this far! I’m just taking it day by day.”

As for her husband, she admitted that he has been an “amazing” father.

“He makes sure we are both fully taken care of,” she said. “He has been doing all the laundry and cleaning. He changes her diapers & is 100 percent hands-on with her. He’s never been around babies much, but he is really adjusting to daddy life nicely. Just when I thought I couldn’t love him more I fall more and more in love.”

The two even hope to welcome another child sooner rather than later!

“I want a really big family, maybe three to five kiddos,” she said. “I’m not sure when we will begin trying again, but I don’t want to wait too long. Henley needs someone to play with!”

