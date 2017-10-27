Eric Bolling’s Son ‘Wanted To Get Rid Of The Pain’ Before Tragic OD Death, Pal Claims

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling‘s son Eric Chase was desperate to “get rid of the pain” in his tumultuous young life before his horrific overdose death last month, a close friend of the late teen told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.

“He was having trouble in school, and then his dad got fired. He wanted to get rid of the pain,” a confidante claimed in an interview given just hours before Radar exclusively revealed Eric Chase’s autopsy results. According to the documents, the 19-year-old died of mixed drug intoxication, including cocaine and opiates, on September 8 in Boulder, Colorado.

Just days earlier, Eric Sr. was dropped by Fox News following accusations he had sent lewd photos to coworkers.

The friend also slammed early reports that Eric Chase had committed suicide.

“I know for a fact this was not a suicide,” the friend insisted to Radar. “He didn’t want to end his life. I know him pretty well; we were just talking days before….He was probably doing cocaine and overdosed….He was down, but all this stuff drove him real down.”

According to his pal, Eric Chase had taken a wrong path, and was leaning on friends as he struggled to get back on the right track.

“I was a good friend of his, and I just couldn’t believe it. He was a good kid and he was hanging out with good people and bad people — bad people who got him into drugs again. He’s a smart kid — really outgoing. We were making moves; but then two days later he was gone,” the insider explained.

“He overdosed several times when he was in high school. And his parents did try to get him into rehab. He probably fell back into it from everything that was happening.”

Eric Sr. spoke out about his son’s autopsy results yesterday on social media, claiming he and his wife were grateful for the outpouring of support from fans.

“Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims,” he said.

