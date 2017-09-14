Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Diagnosed With Stage 2 Throat Cancer

Beth Chapman — wife of Duane “The Bounty Hunter” Chapman — has been diagnosed with stage two throat cancer and will undergo emergency surgery as soon as this weekend, RadarOnline.com has exclusively confirmed.

The 49-year-old reality star revealed the grim diagnosis in an emotional letter to friends — provided to Radar.

“As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,'” Chapman wrote.

“After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of Stage 2 throat cancer,” she said. “I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.”

A brave Chapman said she’s holding on to hope and keeping her head high.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision. My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

“There is no quick fix and no appealing options for treatment. Yes, cancer sucks,” she continued. “While I know my diagnosis, until I come out of my surgery, I do not yet know my prognosis. If all goes well, my doctors will be able to get the tumor.”

“I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come,” Chapman wrote. “I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time.”

