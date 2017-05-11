Danny Masterson Hires Big-Name Attorney To Battle Rape Accusations

That 70’s Show actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson is hiring a big-name lawyer, RadarOnline.com has learned, as he prepares to battle rape accusations.

As Radar has reported, three different women, who were all Scientologists at the time of the incidents, have accused Masterson of rape between 2001 and 2003. He has strongly denied the claims.

Now, Scientology reporter Tony Ortega says Masterson is lawyering up with renowned criminal defense attorney Tom Mesereau.

Mesereau is most famous for defending Michael Jackson in the 2005 child molestation trial. The singer was acquitted on all 14 counts. He’s also represented boxer Mike Tyson, actor Robert Blake and music mogul Suge Knight.

According to Ortega, Mesereau has already contacted the LAPD to tell them that Masterson denies the rape allegations. He and private investigator Scott Ross are now gathering their own witnesses back up Masterson’s claims.

Details of the alleged assault claims are disturbing, as Radar has revealed.

One alleged victim “went to bed and when she woke up [she] was bleeding from her anus,” the report alleged. She “confronted [Masterson] and he laughed at her and told her he had sex with her in her anus.”

Masterson’s rep previously told Radar they were aware of the rape allegations from one of Masterson’s exes.

“The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend,” the rep claimed.

“We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and the LAPD interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit.”

The accusations apparently resurfaced in March, after former Scientologist Leah Remini got wind of them, and encouraged the victims to come forward.

Masterson’s rep at the time told E! News it was all a publicity stunt for Remini’s own television expose.

“Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [the accuser] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini,” the rep said.

Story developing.

