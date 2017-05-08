‘How The Mighty Have Fallen’: ‘Broke’ Charlie Sheen Signing Autographs For Paltry $60

Charlie Sheen has lost his luster. Once the highest paid actor on TV, the former Two and a Half Men star has now been reduced to making appearances with other has-beens at the Wizard World fan shows, Radar has learned.

“It’s a case of how the mighty have fallen,” a source told Radar. “Charlie is so down on his luck and flat broke that is has lowered himself to making appearances with other also-rans of TV fame at the Wizard World shows which fans attend to get celebrity autographs.

“He was alongside Lou Ferrigno of the Incredible Hulk, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork of The Monkees, John Barrowman and Nichelle Nichols from Star Trek, and Dean Cain of Superman.”

Sheen, 51, was set to appear at Wizard World this weekend in Minneapolis and Des Moines and Philadelphia in May.

It’s a big comedown for the star who once ruled the sitcom world where he made an incredible $1.8 million dollars a week for Two and a Half Men.

But now “he sits on a stage and signs autographs and earns about $25,000 for each appearance,” said the source.

“Gone are the days of Charlie flying all over the world in his private jet—now he gets one airline ticket and a regular hotel room for his Wizard World gig.”

Even more humiliating, the source said, is that Sheen “gets paid a paltry $60 for an autograph, half as much as KISS Star Gene Simmons gets at $120 per autograph.

“Charlie is also appearing alongside the Batmobile from the 60’s TV show and the Flintstone car from the TV series! What a comedown.”

According to the source, baseball fan and memorabilia collector Sheen has been unable to sell his Babe Ruth ring or contract and “has had to lower himself to these upcoming events.”

As Radar readers know, Sheen’s life spiraled out of control after reports of alcohol and drug abuse, marital problems, bizarre public statements, and work meltdowns. CBS and Warner Bros. terminated his Two and a Half Men contract in 2011.

Radar followed the “tiger blood” star’s odd behavior and interviews every step of the way.

But worse was to come as in 2015, Radar broke the shocking news of Sheen’s HIV-positive status.

On Friday, Sheen told the Daily Mail Online that his old HIV medication left him with “borderline dementia” but a new experimental drug in a clinical trial has made the bad symptom vanish.

But his career is in shambles!

