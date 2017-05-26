Aaron Rodgers Still Dating ‘Baywatch’ Babe Kelly Rohrbach

Aaron Rodgers and Baywatch actress Kelly Rohrbach are still going strong, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pair were first photographed together on April 28, golfing and holding hands in California.

Only a few weeks after that, Rohrbach was linked to Walmart billionaire Steuart Walton. But an insider told Radar that Rodgers hasn’t been dumped.

“He and Kelly have and continued to date,” an insider told Radar. “They are keeping things light, but are still seeing each other.”

As Radar previously reported the avid golfers were spotted together back in February at the Pebble Beach Pro Am, before he and Olivia Munn were officially split. After Rodgers broke up with the actress in April, he and Rohrbach went public.

Nevertheless, the source said Rodgers, 33, is still healing after his breakup from Munn, 36.

“Olivia was just dragging him down like an anchor,” the source claimed, referencing reports that she was at the center of a feud with his estranged family.

Now, “He is working on repairing his relationship with his family,” the source said. “Things are really looking up for him now.”

Story developing.

