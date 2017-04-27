Aaron Hernandez’s Prison Boyfriend Speaks Out For First Time

After reports identified him as Aaron Hernandez’ secret prison lover, Kyle Kennedy is finally speaking out about his intimate relationship with the late murderer.

“I miss my friend Aaron Hernandez,” he said in a statement to RadarOnline.com. “I’d like to send my condolences to his fiancée, his mother and his daughter.”

Though the NFL great turned killer was engaged to the mother of his young daughter, Shayanna Jenkins, at the time of his suicide last week, Hernandez allegedly also romanced Kennedy, a 22-year-old armed robber and fellow inmate at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

As Radar previously reported, Kennedy’s attorney Larry Army Jr. said Hernandez requested to share a prison cell with his constant companion, and even left him a suicide letter. (Hernandez’ lawyer denied the last claim.)

Army also stated that Hernandez promised Kennedy a nearly $50,000 watch, but the Massachusetts native never received it.

Hernandez hung himself in his cell on April 19, just days after he was acquitted of a 2012 double murder. However, he was still slated to serve a life sentence for the 2013 killing of his friend, Odin Lloyd.

An explosive Newsweek report last week claimed police believe Hernandez’ gay secret may have been a motive in the murder.

