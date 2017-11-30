‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Get Naked! See The Stars Strip Down On Camera

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Ariana Madix just showed off their incredible nude bodies in a steamy PETA photoshoot for a good cause! The reality stars glammed up and got body painted like Orcas before posing for the sexy photos.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the racy shoot was meant to inspire fans and viewers to support animals’ rights and fight against whale cruelty – especially in places like SeaWorld.

During the video, Shay, 32, Kent, 27, and Madix, 32, speak of the sad truth behind the lives of imprisoned mammals at the California water park.

In the clip, a nude Kent gets teary eyed while speaking of the issue.

What do you think of the Vanderpump Rules stars’ latest naked photoshoot? Do you think it will push fans to help save the whales? Sound off in the comments below.

