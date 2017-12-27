Tragic ‘RHONJ’ Death! Dolores Catania Suffers Shocking Loss

Holiday heartbreak.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania’s grandmother passed away on Wednesday after a tragic heart attack, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. She was 104.

Elizabeth Spagnola made a brief appearance with her granddaughter on RHONJ, but suffered a heart attack on December 26, 2017. She died the following day.

“She lived through every war except the civil war,” Catania told Radar about her beloved grandmother. “She walked through the Holland Tunnel the day it opened.”

Catania told Radar that her grandmother was spry her whole life. “She remembered my phone number by heart.”

Spagnola’s spoke about her appearance on RHONJ at her 104th birthday party in November.

“It was something different,” Spagnola told www.NorthJersey.com. “You knew the whole world was going to hear what you were saying.”

She spoke about her long life, saying: “It feels good — you did what you had to do. There’s nothing you can do about it. No regrets. I did everything I wanted.”

Spagnola was born in 1913 and worked as a seamstress in a Paterson “sweatshop.” Her only child, son Lawrence Spagnola, Dolores Catania’s father, became the chief of police in 1997 and she attended the swearing in ceremony.

Funeral services were being arranged by the family.

