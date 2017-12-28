See Ya, Joe! Teresa Giudice Holidays In Cancun While Husband Remains In Prison

As her husband ends the year rotting away in a cold, dark prison cell, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is entering 2018 in sunny Cancun, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Enjoying the ☀️ A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Dec 28, 2017 at 11:59am PST

In a post on Instagram, Giudice, 45, is all smiles standing next to her youngest daughter, Audriana, 8, on the Mexican beach.

“Enjoying the (sun),” she captioned the pic.

As Radar previously revealed, the reality star has no plans to visit hubby Joe this holiday season. He has been serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud since March 2016.

The convicted 45-year-old fraudster was recently moved to a federal prison in Pennsylvania, and visitors need four to six weeks for clearance.

“Her hope is that immediately after she gets back from her trip, she will be able to see him once her visiting form is approved,” a source said.

Joe, meanwhile, is busy working on his own beach bod behind bars, having recently lost over 45 pounds through diet and exercise while incarcerated.

