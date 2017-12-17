Jailhouse Blues! Teresa Giudice Won’t Visit Joe Giudice In Prison Over Christmas

Jailed Joe Giudice will be alone in prison this Christmas.

It has been revealed that his reality star’s wife Teresa Giudice will not be visiting him with their daughter over the holidays.

The reality star has been serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud since March 2016.

His wife was sentenced to a lesser sentence for her part in the scheme with the couple doing their jail stints separately.

PHOTOS: Jailbird Juicy Joe Giudice’s Boozy Benders & Wild Antics Exposed

The convicted 45-year-old fraudster was recently moved to a federal prison in Pennsylvania, and visitors need four to six weeks for clearance.

This means wife Teresa, 45, and the couple’s four daughters Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11 and eight-year-old Audriana will not be able to see him over the holidays.

A source revealed: “This is going to be a difficult Christmas. Teresa Giudice cannot take her daughters to see their dad Joe in prison during the holidays.

“Her hope is that immediately after she gets back from her trip, she will be able to see him once her visiting form is approved.”

PHOTOS: Teresa’s Nightmare: Joe Giudice Punished For Drunken Antics In Prison!

It is understood that the couple stay in touch by talking over the phone while he is allowed to e-mail his daughters.

One positive is that Joe has reportedly shed up to 45 lbs since serving his time behind bars.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.