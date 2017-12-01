On The Mend! Teresa’s Father Still Hospitalized But ‘Getting Better’

Teresa Giudice‘s father is still in the hospital suffering from pneumonia, but is slowly on the mend, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“He’s getting better,” a source told Radar of 74-year-old Giacinto Gorga. “Of course, Teresa is relieved.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been at his bedside since earlier this week, when as Radar first reported, the ailing grandfather was rushed to the hospital. She even canceled a previously scheduled episode of Watch What Happens Live with her good friend Andy Cohen to hold vigil.

Ever the professional, Giudice, 44, took a break from the hospital to spend November 30 filming the RHONJ reunion show.

“All of the ladies hugged her and told her she was so brave for coming to work in the middle of her dad’s hospitalization,” a source said. (Despite her anxiety over her dather, she got into a screaming match with Kim DePaola during filming.)

Widower Gorga moved in with his daughter after his longtime wife Antonia Gorga passed away in March, and has been a staple on this season of the hit Bravo show.

