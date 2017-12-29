‘Teen Mom’ Feud Gets Uglier! Jenelle Fights Back Against Kailyn: ‘B***h, STFU’

Jenelle Evans never lets her enemies get the last word!

After RadarOnline.com reported that Kailyn Lowry slammed her fellow Teen Mom 2 star over Twitter for dissing her youngest son, Lux, on social media, Evans called her former friend “thirsty.”

“For you to get on here AGAIN to tweet about some drama goes to show how thirsty you are for attention constantly, you try way too hard,” the 26-year-old mom of Jace, Kaiser and Ensley tweeted. “It’s funny.”

“Like b***h, STFU!” she added.

For you to get on here AGAIN to tweet about some drama goes to show how thirsty you are for attention constantly, you try way too hard. It’s funny. https://t.co/kticqMKlRi — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) December 29, 2017

Lowry, 25, expressed her regret for even getting involved in the drama.

“That wasn’t even worth responding to,” she tweeted this morning. “Over it.”

As Radar previously reported, Lowry was livid yesterday when Evans questioned her son Lux’s paternity — just weeks after slamming her with a cease and desist letter for allegedly talking about her own family.

PHOTOS: Tropical Taunts! ‘Severely Heartbroken’ Jenelle Evans Shares Bikini Snaps From Vacation, Is She Single Again?

“Jenelle, don’t ever f**king try to scare me with a cease and desist when you’re posting this BULLS**T,” she seethed.

Like Farrah Abraham, Evans can’t stop feuding with her costars.

In addition to threatening Lowry, Evans sent a cease and desist letter to silence her other costars — including her own mother, Barbara!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.