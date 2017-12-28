‘Teen Mom’ Feud Explodes! Kailyn Lowry Trashes Enemy Jenelle Evans For Dissing Son

Kailyn Lowry isn’t letting a cease and desist letter stop her from fighting back against Jenelle Evans! The Teen Mom 2 star trashed Evans over Twitter after she dissed her youngest son. RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on the epic feud!

In November, Evans, 25, hit Lowry and Chelsea Houska with cease and desist letters for “defamation of character, libel and slander” when they posted articles on their social media about Evans.

When Evans posted an article earlier this week claiming Chris Lopez isn’t her son Lux’s father, Lowry, 25, refused to stay silent!

“Jenelle don’t ever f**king try to scare me with a cease and desist when you’re posting this BULLS**T,” she tweeted.

PHOTOS; Tummy Tuck? ‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors Following Body Makeover

But Lowry didn’t stop there, as she also fired, “How do you violate your own cease and desist? Ok so how does she send me one for the same thing… if it’s not me, why am I getting the c&d?”

Houska’s father Randy responded to her rant, “That is so much bulls**t. ‘I have nothing to do with the stuff posted on my page.’ Eff that.”

A source close to Lowry exclusively told Radar that Evans hasn’t responded or apologized privately to Lowry. Lowry also doesn’t plan on sending her a cease and desist letter for the article about her son.

Lowry and Evans have been feuding for years. In October, Evans went off on Lowry over text. When Evans’ 3-year-old son Kaiser cried “feed me” during a scene, fans accused Evans and Eason of child abuse over social media.

PHOTOS: ‘You B***h!’ Jenelle Evans Goes Off On Enemy Kailyn Lowry Over Child Abuse Claims

Lowry responded to a GIF of Kaiser crying, “There’s nothing funny about this.”

“Jenelle texted Kail and told her she shouldn’t be making ‘b***h a** comments’ about her life unless she knows the full story,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “She complained about coming under fire on social media for not feeding her son.”

Do you think they’ll ever get along? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.