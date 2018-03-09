Exclusive Video

Caught On Camera! Amber Portwood Suffers Major Meltdown While Filming

Watch the ‘Teen Mom’ star’s insane outburst on ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and former fiancé Matt Baier went on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition in a last ditch effort to save their engagement, and RadarOnline.com has obtained an exclusive clip from tonight’s shocking season 10 premiere that proves why the duo didn’t stand a chance!

In the video, Portwood is seen flipping out on nearly every single member of the cast, including co-star Brandi Glanville – who is on Boot Camp this season to fix the relationship with her father, Guy.

“Amber scares me and I don’t think she’s 100 percent mentally well,” Glanville said.

And Baier – who has remarried since his split with Portwood – couldn’t agree more!

“Amber doesn’t look for reasons to fight. Amber doesn’t need to look for reasons to fight. She can be set off by the weather,” Baier added.

Season 10 premiere of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition which premieres Friday, March 9th at 9:00pm ET/PT.

Do you think that Amber Portwood is to not mentally well, as Brandi Glanville said? Sound off in the comments.

