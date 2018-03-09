Caught On Camera! Amber Portwood Suffers Major Meltdown While Filming

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and former fiancé Matt Baier went on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition in a last ditch effort to save their engagement, and RadarOnline.com has obtained an exclusive clip from tonight’s shocking season 10 premiere that proves why the duo didn’t stand a chance!

In the video, Portwood is seen flipping out on nearly every single member of the cast, including co-star Brandi Glanville – who is on Boot Camp this season to fix the relationship with her father, Guy.

PHOTOS: Baby Joy! Amber Portwood Pregnant With Her Second Child — Learn All The Details!

“Amber scares me and I don’t think she’s 100 percent mentally well,” Glanville said.

And Baier – who has remarried since his split with Portwood – couldn’t agree more!

“Amber doesn’t look for reasons to fight. Amber doesn’t need to look for reasons to fight. She can be set off by the weather,” Baier added.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

Season 10 premiere of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition which premieres Friday, March 9th at 9:00pm ET/PT.

Do you think that Amber Portwood is to not mentally well, as Brandi Glanville said? Sound off in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.