What A MILF! 12 Times Amber Portwood Flaunted Semi-Nude On Instagram

When it comes to putting her nude body on display, Amber Portwood may not be as risqué as her Teen Mom co-stars. In fact, some may even say that Portwood is relatively modest compared to her fellow MTV personalities. But don’t be so quick to call the 16 and Pregnant alum “boring”!

More: ‘Oh S**T!’ The Moment Amber Portwood Found Out She Was Pregnant Caught On Camera

After looking at Portwood’s Instagram account, it can be said with certainty that the TV personality is anything but boring. The Teen Mom star is no stranger to putting her curves on display or giving her fans a peek of her cleavage in provocative Instagram snaps.

More: Amber Portwood’s Paternity Scandal Explodes: ‘Hopefully It’s Not Matt’s Baby!’

But hey! Before we let you see a dozen of Amber Portwood naked photos, let’s make sure that you understand who she is. Portwood rose to fame when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant and its spin-off Teen Mom. Portwood’s other reality TV gigs include E!’s Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition.

Portwood’s complicated road to fame began when she became pregnant at 18 and dropped out of high school. The reality star and ex-fiancé Gary Shirley welcomed daughter Leah in 2008. In November 2017, Us Weekly broke the news that Portwood was pregnant with her second child. This time, she was expecting with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, whom she met in the summer of 2017 while filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. Yep, we warned you it was complicated!

In 2012, Portwood received a five-year jail sentence for possession of drugs and failing to complete a court-ordered rehab program. However, the MTV personality was released four years early after serving 17 months. Portwood’s due date is May 13th, as revealed by baby daddy Glennon in an Instagram post.

Portwood’s fans were shocked to hear the news about her second pregnancy, as the reality star had previously said she would most likely not give birth to another baby because of her prescription medications for her borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder.

But here we go again—Portwood is a hot mamma who doesn’t shy away from sharing her provocative photos on her Instagram account. And today, Radar is going to put a spotlight on the sexiest of the sexy. Buckle up!