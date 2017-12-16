‘Sister Wives’ Split?! Meri Brown Tweets About Never Being ‘Good Enough’

Meri Brown has tried to forge her own path ever since her polygamous husband, Kody Brown, divorced her in 2014.

Now the Sister Wives star is causing rumors that she’s leaving Kody and his other spouses who appear on the reality TV show — with a cryptic tweet.

On Saturday morning, Meri posted on Twitter, with the message all in caps for emphasis, “THERE COMES A POINT WHEN YOU HAVE TO REALIZE THAT YOU’LL NEVER BE GOOD ENOUGH FOR SOME PEOPLE. THE QUESTION IS, IS THAT YOUR PROBLEM OR THEIRS?”

Beneath Meri’s tweet was a photo of a woman walking away from the camera on a railroad track carrying a guitar on her back.

No one knows what Meri was driving at, but her relationship with Kody and his other wives has been strained for ages.

On Saturday, Meri let her followers know she isn’t happy about “some people.” Question is, who?

Meri has largely been living without Kody and his three other wives Robyn, Christine, and Janelle, who reside in Las Vegas.

However this week, when Meri opened a bed and breakfast called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah, she shared a photo of the grand opening on Instagram with Kody posing with her and other relatives.

Meri wrote, “I am beyond excited to announce the opening of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn! We had the official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec 13. This is an old family home of mine, built by my great-great-grandparents in 1870 and occupied by 4 generations until it sold out of the family in the 1980’s. It has been a long time dream of mine to get the home back into the family, and after a lot of work, and when I say a lot, a mean a LOT, it is back in my family where it belongs! I am beyond blessed & excited!! #LivingMyWhy #Family #LizziesHeritageInn.”

It’s not clear whether or not Meri actually lives at the Utah Inn now — which is about three hours from the Browns’ new hometown of Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, Kody and his three wives were seen in Vegas with Meri, 46, nowhere in sight.

Kody divorced Meri a few years ago to make Robyn, 38, his legal wife. Meri later got catfished on the internet, falling for someone she believed was a man — only to later find out it was a woman named Jackie Overton who had deceived her in a six-month relationship.

“I didn’t know how to get out of the situation without putting myself, family, and friends at greater risk,” Meri said after the humiliating scandal was revealed. “It was a very difficult time. I had a lot of anxiety.”

She added, “My family was very concerned for our safety and angry that we had been targeted.”

Meri is hoping to make her Inn a success, telling fans online, “I have had so much fun redecorating it with my great-grandmother’s things, items that she made and created and can now be on display in her old home. I hope all our guests can feel the welcome that she, herself, would have given them!”

However, Meri has also promised fans she’s on the next season of Sister Wives debuting next year, writing on Twitter on Dec. 14, “We’re baaaack…. 🙂 Lets be real, lots of ups and downs this season. Happy times, some hard honesty, and everything in between. Join us Jan 7, 2018!”

