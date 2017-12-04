Simone Biles Tells All On Supporting Teammate Aly Raisman Amid Sexual Abuse Scandal

Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney bravely spoke out about the sexual abuse they endured at the hands of gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Simone Biles reveals how she supported the fellow gymnastics stars.

“It’s a hard time for anyone to go through,” Biles, 20, told Radar while promoting new flavor Hershey’s Gold. “I didn’t publicly reach out to McKayla, but I did text her and reach out to her.”

As for Raisman, who was captain of the Final Five U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles revealed she texted her as well.

“I said we’ll talk if she needed to,” Biles said. “I am there for them in hard times and good, we’re good friends.”

As readers know, Dr. Nassar, 54, pled guilty to seven counts of sexual assault in November. He is expected to face at least 25 years in prison.

Maroney, 21, publicly accused Dr. Nassar of sexual assault in October.

Biles’ teammate Gabby Douglas claimed she was sexually abused by him as well.

But Biles isn’t letting the scandal stop her, as she plans to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“That’s the goal,” she said. “You have to go through the competition to qualify. It’s exciting to think about.”

In the meantime, Biles is teaming up with Hershey’s for their Gold chocolate bar.

“I have been a Hershey’s athlete for a while,” she said. “They came out with Hershey’s Gold, which is caramelized cream, peanuts and pretzels based around winter athletes and gold. I’m excited to be one of the athletes introduce to the bars. I was in Rio and won gold so I could relate.”

