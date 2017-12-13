Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard Unmasked As KGB Spy!

Scientology revered founder has been unmasked as an FBI informant — and a double agent for the Russians! That’s the bombshell revelation contained in FBI documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com that expose the cult’s leader, L. Ron Hubbard, as an underhanded KGB spy!

The trove of newly released files is packed with explosive details about the celebrity-studded church and its traitorous kingpin.

One document reports Hubbard allegedly adopted the dreaded Soviet terror tactics of brainwashing, drugging and hypnotism to control his followers.

“No matter how historic these incidents are, Scientologists view Hubbard as a god and leader who can do no wrong,” a source said.

“Even celebrity Scientologists like [Tom] Cruise or Kirstie Alley see Hubbard as pure. Now it seems everything they believe was built on a lie!”

Scientology had long been accused of “brainwashing” members, but there has been little documentation to substantiate those charges — until now.

In a letter dated Feb. 26, 1968, agents from the Naval Investigative Service in Dallas, Texas, reported Scientologists were studying “Russian brainwashing” techniques, and employing other chilling procedures.

The report stated: “It was also alleged that an unidentified serum is administered to the members and that hypnosis is practiced during such meetings.”

A report from the FBI’s New Haven, Conn., field office on July 18, 1975, described how family members saw a brother’s personality change dramatically after he was “brainwashed or hypnotized” by the church.

In 1989, Florida Sen. Connie Mack forwarded to federal authorities a letter to him from a constituent describing the terrifying experiences of those who tried to flee the cult, which believes space alien spirits infest the Earth.

“Many are in hiding, fearing for their lives … and there are many more trapped in an incredible, science fiction mishmash of paranoid delusions imposed with the fiendishly clever brainwashing techniques devised by the founder of the Church,” the letter to Mack read.

As Radar has revealed, Hubbard ratted to the FBI during the 1950s to expose Communists within his religion.

Never-before-seen FBI files exclusively obtained by Radar show Hubbard serving up fingerprints of his brainwashed followers directly to J. Edgar Hoover! “I wish to thank you for the information,” Hoover wrote to Hubbard on March 9, 1951.

Years later, the U.S. government began receiving complaints from field agents, citizens and politicians about Scientology and its practices.

The founder’s estranged son, L. Ron Hubbard Jr., turned whistleblower and told the FBI about his father’s insidious connections and contacts with the KGB.

“Ask the MI1 and 6 in England about a man named Driberg,” said the son, who changed his name to Ronald DeWolf in 1959 after rejecting his father and leaving the church.

“My father held hands with him under the table. LRH called him ‘dribble.’ ‘Dribble’ was a KGB connection,” DeWolf wrote in a Feb. 11, 1985, letter to the IRS’ Criminal Investigation Division.

An insider noted: “The worry now is whether there are more informants, snitches or spies working within the church’s leader­ship.”

