Rihanna’s Heartbroken Father Claims Star Is ‘Grieving’ Cousin’s Murder

After the tragic loss of her favorite cousin, Rihanna is “grieving” and “coping as best she can,” the pop star’s beloved father Ronald Fenty told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.

“Rihanna is grieving right now,” he told Radar from his home in the family’s native Barbados. “I’ve been getting lots of phone calls from our family. Everyone is sticking together. I’m not sure when the funeral is, but I’ll be there.”

As Radar previously reported, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was just 21 when he was shot several times during an evening walk near his Barbados home on December 26.

He died in hospital from his injuries, and police are still on the hunt for his killer.

“Our investigation is continuing and there are no arrests at the moment,” Inspector Roland Cobbler with the Royal Barbados Police Force told Radar.

Rihanna, who had just spent Christmas with Tavon the day before his death, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man… #endgunviolence”.

Despite the eight-year age difference between the star and her cousin, Ronald, who describes Tavon as his nephew-in-law, explained the two shared a special bond.

“He was a lot younger than her, but Rihanna was close with him… she is close with all her family,” he insisted. “I haven’t spoken to her since the news, but I know she is grieving and coping as best she can, like everybody is.”

On Rihanna’s 29th birthday in February, Tavon spoke warmly of his special friendship with his elder cousin.

“Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy birthday cousin. We really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true,” he wrote on social media.

