Rihanna’s Cousin Shot Dead In Barbados, Hours After Christmas Celebration

Rihanna‘s beloved cousin was shot dead, hours after the two celebrated Christmas together in Barbados.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Kaiseen Alleyne was walking through a track in St. Michael’s at around 7pm on Tuesday when a man approached him and shot him several times. He was rushed to the hospital, but pronounced dead shortly after.

The heartbroken singer took to social media to voice her sadness over her 21-year-old cousin’s violent killing.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!” she wrote on Instagram stories. “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”

“#endgunviolence,” added the star.

According to a report, Alleyne’s killer fled the scene and has not yet been identified.

“Rest up lil cuz” wrote a sad Rihanna, 29, on her Instagram stories this Tuesday night.

