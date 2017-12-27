Shocking Details Exposed! Inside The Tragic Shooting Death Of Rihanna’s Cousin

Rihanna‘s cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot to death only hours after they celebrated Christmas together – and the killer is still on the loose. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the tradgedy.

“We conducted an investigation,” Inspector Roland Cobbler with the Royal Barbados Police Force told Radar. “It occurred at 7pm on December 26 in Lakes Close, Eden Lodge, St. Michael. He was walking around the district when he was shot multiple times on the body.”

The inspector added, “Our investigation is continuing and there are no arrests at the moment.”

The 21-year-old was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The singer expressed her sadness over the death by captioning a photo of the two, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence.”

She then wrote “Rest up lil cuz” on her Instagram story.

A loved one of Alleyne’s posted a photo of him in the hospital with an angel emoji over his face.

“I never thought the day would come that I would have to bury you my love, omggg,” she wrote. “This was our first Christmas together we clean we decorate and everything!! Tavon I know you was trying to be a better person!! I loveee you soooo muchhhhhhhhh brother omg!”

