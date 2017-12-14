‘You don’t matter!’ Siggy SLAMS Danielle, Accuses Margaret Of Being Anti-Semitic

In this week’s episode of the Real Housewives Of New Jersey, the ladies headed off to Milan with tensions still high, following Teresa Giudice and Kim D’s big fight.

During the day, the girls went their separate ways, yet when dinner time came, everyone reunited for some yummy Italiano.

Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania attempted to address the elephant in the room following their decision to stay behind and walk in Kim D’s Posche Fashion Show. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kim D remains Teresa’s number one nemesis after she called her husband Joe Giudice a cheater.

“As your friend, I can guarantee that I have defended you [Melissa] and Teresa — especially in this latest rumor — one hundred percent,” Siggy explained.

Danielle Staub intervened and told Siggy she didn’t see her defending them, which caused Siggy to deflect the conversation to Margaret Josephs. Siggy called out Margaret for making a Hitler comparison when describing Kim D and her treatment of Teresa.

“You have to understand one thing; in our lives there are going to be people who don’t like me in your life and vice versa,” Siggy. “I’m going to use Margaret as an example. Just recently at Frescos, for us to be in an argument and all of a sudden for her to use Hitler as a comparison, it’s inappropriate.”

Margaret looked up from her plate with a confused demeanor.

“I’m sitting there trying to eat this fabulous salad and out of the blue it comes out that I said something?” Margaret questioned. “Deflect much? That’s what she does all the time.”

Siggy went off on Margaret and said, “unless you are discussing the Holocaust, Hitler’s name should not come up.”

Danielle interrupted and told Siggy that she was “getting off track” from discussing the incident that took place at the Posche Fashion Show.

Margaret defended herself by saying “Kim D’s only goal in life is to destroy Teresa and Melissa. She’s f**king evil. And how are you supposed to make analogies about evil people if you can’t use the evil people’s names?”

Siggy told Margaret that it was a sensitive topic because her grandfather was a Holocaust survivor and went so far as to call her anti-Semitic. Margaret became visibly shaken and started tearing up. Danielle decided to stand up for Margaret.

“Margaret is not anti-Semitic! Margaret’s not!” Danielle yelled at Siggy.

“My son is Jewish, my children are Jewish,” Margaret calmly responded.

“Honey, I know many people who marry Jews who can’t stand Jews,” Siggy replied.

Danielle, Teresa, and Melissa defended Margaret as she started to stand, telling Siggy she crossed the line and her comments “were below the belt.”

“Tell the b**ch to sit down!” Siggy said referring to Margaret.

“That was way below the belt,” Danielle repeated to Siggy.

“I’m not listening to you Danielle! You know her for six seconds —stop.” Siggy replied.

“How dare her treat me like that and dismiss me like I’m a piece of shit.” Danielle remarked.

“I don’t need her to get it, and I don’t need you Danielle to get it!” Danielle asked “why” which led Siggy in tell her, “because you don’t matter, you’re disgusting.”

“That’s f**ked up, that’s f**ked up” Danielle yelled.

“You’re f**ked up!” Siggy replied.

“You b**ch. You f**king b**ch. You hypocrite,” Danielle screamed at Siggy and in a unexpected rage began hurling wine glasses at her. Dolores defended Siggy by throwing a chair in Danielle’s direction.

“Go to jail you loser!” Siggy yelled out as Danielle is escorted out. “Who acts like that? Act like a lady!”

They were all eventually kicked out of the restaurant.

The next day, Teresa, Margaret, Delores, and Melissa went on a tour of Milan, while Siggy and Danielle stayed behind at the hotel to talk it out. Siggy apologized to Danielle and admitted she took her anger against Margaret out on her.

And the drama’s not over! In the next episode of RHONJ, Siggy and Margaret pick things up right where they left them. It seems these two may never get along!

Stay with Radar for weekly recaps on the Real Housewives Of New Jersey.

