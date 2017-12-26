‘RHOC’ Divorce Papers Exposed: Lizzie Rovsek Files For Joint Custody Of Kids

After showing off their perfect family on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Lizzie Rovsek secretly split from her husband Christian last July, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to Orange County Superior Court divorce documents filed in October and obtained by Radar, the 37-year-old listed her separation date as July 13, 2017, nearly eight years after they wed on September 12, 2009.

The reality star, who still makes cameos on the Bravo hit, cited “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce, and requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two sons, Preston, 7, and Kingston, 5.

In lieu of requesting child and spousal support, Lizzie wrote, “I anticipate all issues will be resolved through the mediation divorce process. If it is unsuccessful, I will seek leave to amend this petition to seek further relief.”

Christian, 37, has not responded to the filing, and no hearings are scheduled in the case.

As Radar previously reported, Lizzie’s fellow RHOC stars Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador are also in the midst of divorcing their husbands.

